3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $442,900

Stunning new construction in desirable Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes! The Wingate ranch plan features a split bedroom layout. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double sinks, tall vanity & ceramic tile shower. This home is spectacular for both daily life & entertaining! Open floor plan includes a beautiful kitchen with large snack bar & a great room with a striking gas fireplace. The inclusion & location of the mudroom & laundry are great for keeping busy homeowners organized! Quartz countertops throughout this home.

