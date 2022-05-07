Striking new construction in the very desirable Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3 bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has maple cabinets and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a spacious master closet. Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. A pocket office is located just off the kitchen in the master suite. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $468,900
