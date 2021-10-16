3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $486,900

Beautiful, contemporary ranch, (new home construction) in Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes! Walkout basement lot with gorgeous views of pond. The Rebecca ranch home is a split-bedroom home that features two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home and a large master suite in the back. Immediately upon entry you will feel the openness of the expansive great room with box ceiling, kitchen with large island and snack bar, corner pantry and dinette with vaulted ceiling. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a box ceiling in the bedroom as well as a master bath with a tall vanity. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz countertops throughout home.