Beautiful, contemporary ranch, (new home construction) in Fairway Woods in Twin Lakes! Walkout basement lot with gorgeous views of pond. The Rebecca ranch home is a split-bedroom home that features two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home and a large master suite in the back. Immediately upon entry you will feel the openness of the expansive great room with box ceiling, kitchen with large island and snack bar, corner pantry and dinette with vaulted ceiling. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a box ceiling in the bedroom as well as a master bath with a tall vanity. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz countertops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $486,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The crash occurred at 11:32 p.m., Oct. 9 near the corner of Highway 12 and County Highway H in Lagrange, according to the Walworth County Sheriff's Office.
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.
WILLIAMS BAY — Developers have long had their eye on the vacant land at the southwest corner of East Geneva Street and Highway 50.
A century-old building on George Williams College of Aurora University campus has been scheduled for demolition later this month.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
The month of October is off to a tragic start start with three traffic fatalities in the first nine days of the month.
- Updated
The Racine County community of Waterford — the town and village combined — has won the top ranking as Wisconsin's safest city in a yearly report issued by the SafeWise private safety and security research group.
- Updated
Two people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed in a wooded area near a suburban Milwaukee neighborhood, authorities said.
- Updated
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the foreseeable future, due to a staffing shortage.