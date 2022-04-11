So much charm sitting on 2.25 acres! This updated 2story home has a great country, farmhouse feel. The eat-in kitchen is light & bright, w/ new stainless appliances & sliders out to the huge back deck. The living room is highlighted by the gas fireplace. Both full baths have been completely updated & are truly stunning! So many updates, including, mostly new windows & doors, newer roof, new water heater, pressure tank, water softener, electric panel, just to name a few. Relax & take it all in on the new front covered porch. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms w/a shared full bath. Huge 4 car detached garage, massive 90x40 building w/attached 72x18 additional building & 14" door, shed, fenced garden, tons of parking, & wrap around drive are just a few of the highlights that make this THE ONE!
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $395,000
