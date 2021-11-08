This beautiful Brick ranch is located in the heart of Walworth! This home boasts three bedrooms, living room AND a great room with a fireplace. A spacious eat in kitchen and a partially finished lower level! Step out your back door to find a big yard for gatherings, bonfires, or a Sunday afternoon football game. Brand new Gutters, new water heater, new refrigerator, basement was professionally waterproofed a year ago. Main floor bath is in process of remodel: new floors, new bath surround/plumbing and Paint. All interior doors have all been freshly painted. The home also boasts a 2.5 car attached garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $254,900
