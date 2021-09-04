House is to be built! New home in the Village of Walworth by the Tracy Group! This three-bedroom, two bath tri-level with a two-car garage, and an unfinished lower level is within walking distance to the Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school, and Big Foot High School! Put your finishing touches on this new home which can be ready for occupancy this summer! Very close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. As well as, easy access to Harvard, IL and the METRA Train Station. Additional lot and home plans available. Call today for more details.
3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $306,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
To The Birches, 700 Club and Linn Township. I opened a business intended to be a sports facility with pickleball and platform tennis called Th…
As someone who had a child transported by helicopter to save their life, I would not have cared if the entire county was awakened by the helicopter. It was necessary to save their life.
Lake Geneva's Potbelly, Northsiders, Jimmy John's, Mars, Oakfire pizza have all been affected by the worker shortage, with fewer open hours. And the list goes on ...
Lake Geneva man charged with several drug-related offenses after traffic stop in Fontana.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help raise money for a man who was critically injured on Aug. 21 after falling 16 feet off a balcony.
LAKE GENEVA — A man has been charged after he reportedly resisted arrest and threatened to kill officers after being kicked out of a Downtown …
Watch now | Man killed by law officers after active shooter threat at Franklin Walmart, Milwaukee Sheriff says
- Updated
The incident followed a reported active shooter threat at a Walmart, although the only person believed to be injured or deceased through all this was the man with the gun who stole the vehicles, area law enforcement reported.
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
- Updated
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
Following an investigation at the Walworth County fairgrounds, a man from Honduras has been indicted for his involvement in a forced labor con…
Plan for Women's Leadership Center in Williams Bay advances; Ann Drake has contract with University of Chicago
A new women’s leadership center along the lakefront in Williams Bay is moving forward.