3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $322,900

House is under construction! New home in the Village of Walwoth by the Tracy Group! The Aspen Model is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with a two-car garage. This subdivision is within walking distance to the Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school, and Big Foot High School! Put your finishing touches on this new home which can be ready for occupancy this winter! Very Close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. As well as, easy access to Harvard, IL and the METRA Train Station. Additional lot and home plans available. Call today for more details.