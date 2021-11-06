Ready in 60-90 days! New home in the Village of Walworth by The Tracy Group! This Windsor Model is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 story home with an oversized two car attached garage. Home has a first floor master bedroom. Walworth Prairie is within walking distance to the Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school, and Big Foot High School! Very close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. Also, easy access to Harvard, IL and the METRA train station. Additional lots and; home plans available. Call today for details.
3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $329,900
