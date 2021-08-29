House is to be built! New home in the Village by the Tracy Group! This 3-bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home with an oversized two car garage is within walking distance to the Village of Walworth Square, the elementary school, and Big Foot High School! Put your finishing touches on this new home which can be ready for occupancy this summer! Very close to the west end of Geneva Lake and the Fontana Beach. As well as easy access to Harvard IL and the METRA Train Station. Additional Lots and home plans available. Call today for details
3 Bedroom Home in Walworth - $338,500
