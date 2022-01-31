 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $319,900

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Split Ranch Home overlooking Rivermoor Golf Course with beautiful views! This spacious Ranch with vaulted ceilings is located in desirable Waterford Woods Subdivision with private access to the Association Park, Boat Launch, & Beach! 10 X 30 deck and well cared for above ground ''heated'' pool. Come take a look at this home, we know you'll love the setting!

