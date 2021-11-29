This home situated on 3 acres is just what you have been looking for. Bushes and trees surround the yard. Have a boat? Or snowmobiles? Need a workshop? No problem. Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy all the outdoor storage space that this has to offer--not only does this home have a 2.5 car attached garage, but additional detached 3 car garage and 1.5 car garage plus shed. Recent updates include new kitchen flooring and carpeting in living room and bedrooms. Breezeway has option for laundry if you prefer a main level laundry. Back of home and deck look out to an expansive yard with mature trees. Roof 2009, furnace 2017, newer water heater, new pressure tank and well pump. Easy access to Highway 20 and 83. See it today!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $344,900
