3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $359,900

First time to hit the market! Imagine yourself in a home that is not like the any others around you.This custom built 3-bedroom 2 full bath home in Fairview Estates. Located on one of the largest lots in the subdivision. Fieldstone and cedar ranch that was newly painted has tons of curb appeal. open the door & step into a floorplan that flows including a large kitchen with center island, eat in dinette, airy main living area with flexible space. Master bedroom with master bath and WIC. Bright FF laundry room, large bonus workshop/exercise room in LL, another 4th room & still have tons of storage and shelving that the homeowners will leave for you. Just a short drive to Hwy 43 & 36 in the growing Village of Waterford, good schools, dining and all-around great community. View More