3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $364,500

REDUCED NEWER very desirable Waterford condo. Unit boasts a '' open concept lifestyle ' from the great room with gas FP leading to a Four Season Sunroom that opens to covered outdoor living area. Breakfast bar in kitchen next to dining area. All maple cabinetry, 6 panel doors, ceramic flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. First floor utility room. Lower level has additional room ( bedroom ) , full bath and kitchenette. Plenty of storage. Two car attached garage with heating unit. Radon Mitigation unit installed by Builder.