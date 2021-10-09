3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $389,900

You'll feel right at home in this high quality, well-maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo! A wonderful open floor plan with many upgrades including engineered hardwood flooring throughout, granite countertops, craftsman woodwork, and top end appliances. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living area and master suite add to the spaciousness of this unit. First floor laundry and a 2 car attached garage are added bonuses! Enjoy the quiet evenings on your deck overlooking mature trees and green space. You'll also have easy access to the bike/hiking trail right outside your front driveway. Convenient location in the Village of Waterford near Highway 36 makes for an easy commute and a short walk to downtown. Call today for your private showing and don't let this one pass you by!