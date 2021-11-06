New, open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This ''Stepping Stone Homes'' Christina Model is located in the Waterford's Waterford Landing Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room and fireplace, includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, island, under cabinet lighting, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The lower, with a walkout patio door is plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $429,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Get ready. The dates are set for Winterfest, the Christmas parade is returning and the ice castle is coming back!
What you need to know about snagging the best deals on iPads, AirPods, MacBooks and more.
Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate t…
From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush.
Long-awaited traffic signals to be installed on State Highway 120 next spring
Lake Geneva approves to spend $8,000 to have planning company submit grant for Veterans Park project
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
FONTANA — At The Abbey Resort, people can join in the nationwide celebration of an event that could change astronomy forever.
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
- Updated
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
Boxed and Burlap, 2935 WI-67, is one small step closer to securing its continued use as a wedding and event venue.