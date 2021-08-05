Coming Soon! Our Lauren American Plan! Offering an Open-concept-Split bedroom design and boasting many upgrades! Such as granite countertops thru out the home, master bath ceramic flooring, the Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Frigidaire appliances! Backsplash, tile gas fireplace. Another awesome feature of all is the Composite deck off the rear of home plus the lower level offers a 4' exposure boasting 2 full windows, some call it a ''English basement''.Plus all this!!!!Nine foot ceiling throughout the homeWalk-in pantry All bedrooms offer Walk-in Closets!Kitchen Island w/seatingGas fireplace Master bedroom includes WIC, private bathroom featuring a dual vanity, five-foot shower Spacious mudroom with bench. Neighborhood offers a greenspace, park, swings, walking trails!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $482,900
