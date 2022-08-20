New, open concept 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch (2 beds/baths on main level) has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. The ''Pathway Series from 'Stepping Stone Homes'' Foxglove Model is located in the Enclave at Waterford Landing Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room includes upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, oversized island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The basement includes an additional bedroom, bath, and family room. August 2022 Promotion: Up to $5,000 Closing Credit. The pictures are for illustration purposes and are a representation from another home with the same floor plan. Colors may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $514,900
