3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $539,900

Stepping Stone Homes offers the Celina model with views of the Fox River from your deck! Open concept split ranch with a spacious kitchen designed for the inner chef in you and is awaiting your next gathering! Step out onto your composite deck to enjoy the wooded backdrop with views of the Fox River. Quality construction with many upgrades already included such as quartz countertops, solid construction cabinetry with soft close, undercabinet lighting and tiled shower in owner's bath. Smart Home features include Lutron switches, MyQ garage door, Ring door bell, smart thermostat and smart locks. Active radon system already in place. Full size windows in lower level that is stubbed for future finishing. Get ready to be impressed and find yourself HOME relaxing next to the river!