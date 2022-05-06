 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $559,900

New, open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split ranch has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This ''Stepping Stone Homes'' Charlotte Model is located in the Waterford's Waterford Landing Subdivision. The spacious kitchen, which overlooks the great room, includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. The lower is plumbed for a future bath and ready for all of your new and exciting ideas.

