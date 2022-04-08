 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $594,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $594,900

Buy your lake property before Summer! This spacious two-story has been updated throughout. Enjoy lake views from the sun room, dining room, and living room! Relax in the sun on your deck over looking your large flat yard. This property is located on some of the best frontage along the river. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has a partially finished walk-out basement and wet bar. Perfect for entertaining. Don't forget about the large 2.5 car garage and newer concrete driveway, large enough to store all of the extras. This one has everything you've been patiently waiting for.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

Appeals court upholds $25M judgment against Oberlin College

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio appeals court has upheld a $25 million judgment for a business that successfully claimed it was libeled by Oberlin College in the aftermath of a shoplifting incident that roiled the historic liberal arts school and music conservatory's campus outside Cleveland.