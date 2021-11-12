Don't let the cold spoil your opportunity to buy this beautiful lake home! This spacious two-story has been updated throughout. Enjoy lake views from the sun room, dining room, or living room! Relax in the sun on your deck over looking your large flat yard. This property is located on some of the best frontage along the river. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has a partially finished walk-out basement and wet bar. Perfect for entertaining. Don't forget about the large 2.5 car garage and newer concrete driveway, large enough to store all of the extras. This one has everything you've been patiently waiting for.
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $599,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
WATCH NOW/UPDATED: Kenosha police investigating early morning Downtown shooting which left 1 killed, 3 injured
Kenosha police are investigating an early morning shooting which left one person dead and three injured in the 600 block of 57th Street Sunday.
With photos: Severe fire damage to former German Camp retirement home in Genoa City, no cause yet released
No cause has yet been released for the weekend blaze in Genoa City at the former retirement home located in the area known locally as German Camp.
A yellow house on Knollwood Drive took severe damage from a fire on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
From the road, The Southern Stop looks like a typical small farm, with barns and other buildings behind a thicket of trees and brush.
'A flaw in our current law' | Ride your ATV to the bar to avoid another OWI? Wis. state law says that's OK
As Union Grove and other communities consider letting ATVs travel in public roads, critics including lawmakers and cops say drunken driving on ATVs should be treated the same as it is for those in automobiles.
Keefe Real Estate President and CEO, Tom Keefe, announced Thursday, Nov. 4, that Keefe Real Estate is joining Compass, a leading real estate t…
Elkhorn resident returns to the area to open design studio in Lake Geneva
Walworth County democrats are rallying for the 2022 state elections.