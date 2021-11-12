3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $599,900

Don't let the cold spoil your opportunity to buy this beautiful lake home! This spacious two-story has been updated throughout. Enjoy lake views from the sun room, dining room, or living room! Relax in the sun on your deck over looking your large flat yard. This property is located on some of the best frontage along the river. This 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom has a partially finished walk-out basement and wet bar. Perfect for entertaining. Don't forget about the large 2.5 car garage and newer concrete driveway, large enough to store all of the extras. This one has everything you've been patiently waiting for.