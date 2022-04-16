3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $599,900

New, open concept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 story has plenty of space and is ideal for entertaining. This ''Stepping Stone Homes'' Clara Model is located in the Waterford's Waterford Landing Subdivision. The spacious kitchen and dining area, which overlooks the great room, includes a large pantry, upgraded cabinetry with crown molding, quartz tops, island, and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has 2 sink basins with a comfort-height vanity, a large walk-in-closet and a walk in shower. 2nd floor laundry. The lower, with a walkout patio door is plumbed for a future bath, is ready for all of your new and exciting ideas.