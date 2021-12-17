Champagne taste meets quality craftsmanship in this waterfront beauty! Recently remodeled by a professional contractor, this home is ready for you. Three bedrooms, 3 full baths & open concept main floor. Upscale kitchen with Samsung SS smart fridge & appliance package, custom Amish made cabinetry (soft close doors/drawers) and solid surface counters. Living room with GFP and plenty of natural light. Walkout lower level features family room, third bedroom a full bath and plenty of storage. The gently sloped half acre lot offers space for all your favorite yard games and bonfire evenings. Pier for your boat too. New mechanicals, windows, siding, concrete patio/walkway and maintenance free deck. Come see this magnificent home & enjoy access to 1100+ acres of water activities and fun!
3 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $859,900
