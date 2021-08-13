 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $1,075,000

Enjoy one of Whitewater Lake's most treasured locations from this like new 3BR, 2.5BA, 2 Car retreat w/271' level swim frontage, amazing lakeviews, lush gardens, prof installed seawall & pier, and maintenance free hardi-plank ext. Inside you'll find an open concept rich in details including maple floors, T&G cathedral ceiling, plaster cote walls, wood blinds, FP, chef's kitchen w/cherry cabinets, granite tops, SS appliances, 1st floor master, tile BA's, and LL Rec Rm w/radiant floors, 2nd FP, convenience bar, 2 BR's, bath, and much more.

