3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $309,500

Whitewater Lakefront Condo 3 bedroom 3 bath end unit. Unit includes Granite counter tops , hardwood floors, great views and sunsets, assigned boat slip and pier, storage unit and much more. Unit has stainless steel appliances. This is one of 4 Lakefront condo's available on Whitewater lake. The frontage offers a sand base, great swimming and fishing. This is a town house style unit with access from the parking lot with 3 bedrooms and 2 upper baths. One full bath down with walk out to lakefront patio. The unit has 2 decks that over look the lakefront View More