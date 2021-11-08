3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $375,000

DEEDED LAKE ACCESS! Nestled in the popular Whitewater Lake neighborhood, you'll find this beautifully maintained 2,600 sq/ft, 3-bedroom, 3-and-a-half bathroom house privately tucked in on 1.22 acres. Some updates include 2021 roof, 2021 siding, 2020 pressure tank, 2020 water heater. The Master bedroom is located on the main floor. Enjoy the sunroom with a vaulted ceiling that overlooks a beautifully landscaped deck/patio and private backyard through a brand-new French dr. Grab that morning cup of coffee & take a seat on the brick patio & enjoy the incredible views of the waterfall & surrounding nature. After a long day, enjoy the refreshments on the large deck that wraps around the house. Finally, snuggle up & relax at night by any 2 wood-burning fireplaces.