Lovely, clean and spacious. This 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom private retreat feels like you're in the woods but you are really across the street from the Lake! Open and inviting. This is a perfect home for entertaining friends or just a quiet evening at home. Boasting 4 different outside entertaining areas. Freshly painted interior and beautiful new flooring on the 2nd level. Wildlife and recreational opportunities are abundant. You can enjoy water sports, fishing and approximately 5.4 miles of shoreline on 705 acre Whitewater Lake. Located near the Kettle Moraine State Forest, experience all that area has to offer with nearby hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and snowmobile trails. It is only 10 minutes to town.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $387,600
