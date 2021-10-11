Motivated Sellers!This beautiful home is nestled on over 8 acres of a nature lovers paradise. The sprawling ranch overlooks a beautiful pond where you can watch deer, turkey and sandhill cranes ! The great room with its soaring, beamed ceiling, patio doors, extra large FP & large windows overlook the pond. This home boasts 3 BRs, 3 BAs that have all been recently updated. The home also boasts an extra large laundry room, cozy office, an extra room for entertaining, bedroom or shop space. There is a fenced yard that has been tastefully installed w/lighting on each post. The updated kitchen has granite counters & newer appliances with a large eat in area! Step outside to a spacious deck & a 3 season room. There is an additional 40x30 garage in addition to the 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $510,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The votes are in! Visit Delavan has announced the winners of the 2021 scarecrow contest, which was decided by popular vote.
A 33-year-old from Elkhorn has been arrested in connection to the fatal hit-and-run that happened on Sunday, Oct. 3, near Gateway Technical College.
The woman who struck the motorcyclists immediately stopped and tried to render aid, giving the man CPR until emergency crews were able to arrive, but the efforts were unsuccessful.
City of Delavan detectives are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 5 around noon, according to the Walworth County Sherif…
Are you looking for a new restaurant to check out that you haven’t been to before and a group to check it out with?
The Elkhorn Police Department is attempting to locate a silver GMC pickup truck that was last seen traveling south on County Highway H from the scene by Gateway Technical College.
SHARON — A 39-year-old was killed on Friday, Oct. 1 after an evening motorcycle crash in rural Walworth County, the medical examiner has confirmed.
A southeastern Wisconsin bank is warning customers about a federal proposal that would require financial institutions to report additional ban…
Grand Craft Boats moving headquarters to Genoa City
Badger High School to induct three former athletes into Wall of Fame during homecoming week.