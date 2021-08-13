This beautiful home is nestled on over 8 acres of a nature lovers paradise. The sprawling ranch overlooks a beautiful pond where you can watch deer, turkey, sandhill cranes to name a few! Walk into the great room with its soaring, beamed ceiling, patio doors, extra large FP & large windows overlooking the pond. This home boasts 3 BRs, 3 BAs that have all been recently updated. The home also boasts an extra large laundry room, cozy office, an extra room for entertaining, bedroom or shop space. There is a fenced yard that has been tastefully installed w/lighting on each post. The updated kitchen has granite counters & newer appliances with a large eat in area! Walk out you door to a spacious deck & a three season room. There is an additional 40x30 garage in addition to the 2 car garage.
3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $539,900
