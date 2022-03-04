3 Bedroom Home in Whitewater - $718,000

Your views of the open state park land across from you will never change because it can never be built on. Swimming from your personal pier couldn't be better as it sits in a ''no wake'' zone just off of the main channel. Charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is ready for it's new owners to make it their own. Full windows lakeside allow you to enjoy the water views and incredible sunsets. Enjoy water sports, fishing and approximately 10 miles of shoreline on 705-acre Whitewater Lake. Located near the Kettle Moraine State Forest, experience all that area has to offer with nearby hiking, biking, horseback riding, cross country skiing, and snowmobile trails. This house is only a 10 minute drive or short bike ride to town for restaurants, shopping, and the U of W Whitewater