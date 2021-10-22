3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,275,000

Stunning Geneva Lake views from this 3-bedroom 1st floor Bay Colony Lakefront condo with boat slip. This location can't be beat, just steps to your pier and Geneva Lake walking path right off your patio. Stroll to Pier 290 and all the other shops and restaurants Williams Bay has to offer. Spacious Living room has amazing views, exposed brick wall and sliders that open to covered patio overlooking The Bay. Large eat in kitchen with great counter space, work area and formal dining room. Spacious master suite with double vanity, separate shower, tub and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms, bath and laundry all on the first floor. Enjoy all the amenities of Bay Colony; Pier, Boat slip, Ramp, Indoor pool, Lounge and Sitting area. Rarely available 3-bedroom 1st floor unit so act now!