Enjoy Lake Geneva lakefront living and carefree condominium lifestyle in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit located in highly desirable and sought after Bay Colony South in Williams Bay. This unit is in move-in condition with a beautifully updated kitchen and lovely modern baths. It features a nature fireplace in the living room, a formal dining room and outstanding views of Geneva Lake. The unit comes with a transferable boat slip. The low density building consists of just 27 units who share in the use of a common meeting area, attractively maintained and manicured grounds and a delightful and inviting indoor pool, as well as the added benefit of a conventional garage space. All this just a short and convenient walk to Pier 290, one of Geneva Lake's most popular waterfront dining establishments.
3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $1,495,000
