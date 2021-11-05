3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $2,850,000

Geneva Lakefront home is Stunning! Enjoy fall and winter snow falling relaxing in the warmth of the stone fireplace, knowing you are Set for this Summer with Private Pier & Boat Lift- Ready for lake touring! Welcome home to soaring ceilings, wall of windows & custom designer finishes throughout. The DeGuilio Designer kitchen is a custom piece of art! Boasts Nickel/Stainless Steel, Glass/Marble/Wood finishes, Wolf stove, walnut top island, & grand marble table & seating for 10! Relax in light open layout with hardwood floors, loft master bedroom, walkout LL family room with English windows. Enjoy outdoor dining under lighted pergola and built-in table surrounded by stone landscaping. A special hideaway -Living on Geneva at its Best in 11 acre Dartmouth Woods on near level frontage