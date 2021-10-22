3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $2,995,000

Lakefront Living on Geneva at its Best in 11 acre Dartmouth Woods on near level frontage with awesome lake views, private swim pier & hydraulic boat lift! Welcome home to beautiful landscaping, soaring ceilings, full wall of windows & custom designer finishes throughout. A special hideaway to relax & enjoy light rooms, open layout with stone fireplace, built in cabinets, hardwood floors, loft master bedroom, LL family room with English windows & door opening to the lake. The DeGuilio Designer kitchen is a custom piece of art! Boasts Nickel/Stainless Steel, Glass/Marble/Wood finishes with Wolf stove, walnut top island, & awesome grand marble table with imported leather chairs & seating for 10! Enjoy outdoor dining under lighted pergola and built-in table surrounded by stone landscaping.