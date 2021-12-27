3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $349,900

Desirable 3 Bedroom Bayside Pointe Condo ~ Located Less Than 1/2 Mile From The Lake. This Well Maintained Unit Has Many Great Features Including A Split Bedroom Floorplan & Open Concept Living, Dining & Kitchen With Newer Flooring. Living Room With Fireplace. Kitchen With Breakfast Bar & Spacious Dining Area. Master Suite With Walk-in Closet & Full Bath ~ Double Vanities & Walk-in Shower. Large Laundry Room + Plenty of Storage. This Upper Level End Unit Also Features Vaulted Ceilings & A Screened Porch. Private Oversized Garage With Room For Larger Vehicle & Additional Storage. Conveniently Located Across From The Association Pool.