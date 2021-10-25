3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $450,000

Quality built 3 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch in Williams Bay's Lakewood Trails. Rarely found setting in the Bay on a quiet cul-de-sac with a deep, private back yard surrounded by mature trees and landscaping. Living room with a brick mantled, gas fireplace. Oak floors throughout the main level. Generous kitchen with hickory cabinets, dinette and full formal dining room. Master suite with separate shower and tub, double vanity + walk-in closet. Finished lower level with full egress entry. Lots of space with many possibilities. 2.5 car heated garage + shed offers more than ample storage. Short drive/bike ride to downtown Williams Bay and the beautiful waters of Lake Geneva.