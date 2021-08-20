 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $559,000

Welcome to Cedar Point Park and lake life! This remodeled home offers year round function and comfort - multiple natural light filled living spaces to hang out; 3 large bedrooms with 2 full baths; and private yard with large deck for grilling. All the work has been done for you (2020 new roof, 2021 new wood floors/paint/bathroom, and new windows to name a few) ...just bring your beach towel, boat or skis and make this home your own! Adjacent lot is available for purchase by home buyer as separate tax parcel.

