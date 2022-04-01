Seasonal lake view in Cedar Point Park! Soaring high in the trees, cool contemporary with new ss kitchen, baths, siding and deck for entertaining. Gorgeous views, juliet balconies, professionally landscaped no-mow grounds, patio for fire pit plus 2.5 car garage for all your toys. New roof planned 2022. Extra sleeping space in lower level. Enjoy premiere Cedar Point Park Association amenities - 8 swim and boat piers, Pebble Beach, concerts in the Parkway, slips, buoys, ramps and racks (available per waitlist). Walk to popular restaurants, shops & village. Get in for summer and ENJOY!
3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $575,000
