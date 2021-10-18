3 Bedroom Home in Williams Bay - $699,900

Stop dreaming start living! Cedar Point Park mid-century modern 3BD/2BA ranch home with walkout LL has so much to offer including hardwood floors, nice kitchen with lots of storage and dining area, partial and seasonal lake views, a great lake association, newly landscaped and sodded yard, new composite deck, gutters, LL patio door, refinished and ready to paint and trim lower level, and more! Only 5 houses from the lake, this property offers ample parking for guests and a 2 car detached garage. Cedar Point Park has 7 Assn lake front parks with swim piers and wait list for buoys/boat-slip. Short walk to town, dining, Gage Marine (boat club & in/out service, Pier 290) and Kishwauketoe Conservancy Area.