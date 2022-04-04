 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, presents the Avery ranch plan. This single-story home presents 2 bedrooms, an optional 3rd bedroom or study, 2 full baths, and a 3-car garage. The main level is perfect for entertaining, with its spacious kitchen, large island, pantry, and dining area which open to the great room. Additionally, on the main level, the primary bedroom retreat features a private bath with ample storage in the walk-in closet and dual sink vanity. Two additional bedrooms a second full bath, a laundry room, and a lovely covered porch round out the home. All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer. This home is an incredible value with all the benefits of new construction. Photos are of a similar home. Actual home may vary as built.

