3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $0

D.R. Horton, Americas Builder, introduces the 1,579 sq ft. Garfield townhome. This spacious plan boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a finished bonus room and a 2 car garage. The luxurious kitchen features designer cabinets, a convenient island for additional seating and stainless steel appliances! The open layout the Garfield offers, is ideal for everyday living and family gatherings. The expansive kitchen overlooks the dining and great rooms, and is perfect for entertaining. Bedroom 1 includes a roomy walk-in closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located on the 2nd floor! All D.R. Horton Chicago homes include our Americas Smart HomeSM Technology which allows you to monitor and control your home from your couch or from 500 miles away and connect to your home with your smartphone, tablet or computer.