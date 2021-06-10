3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $139,900

Why rent when you can own - this affordable home needs a little TLC to make it "just right" so bring your own landscape ideas and decorating thoughts and make it happen. Much bigger than it looks and a few surprises inside too! Main floor has large master bedroom, smaller den, living room, dining area and ample kitchen. Rear entry doubles as a laundry/drop zone from yard and garage. Loft is two bedrooms. Great place to call home, just a few blocks from the lake and "downtown". Wonder Lake is 840acres of year round recreation. Come enjoy country living at it's finest. View More