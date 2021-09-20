HERE'S YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A LITTLE SLICE OF HEAVEN! Recently renovated, charming, bright, cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath cabin with a lake view. Fenced front and back yards perfect for kids and pets. Just a short walk to Hickory Falls Beach. Cozy living room along with central air and gas forced air are ready to keep you comfortable year-round. Recent renovation includes refinished floors throughout, brand new kitchen with generous cabinet space including a standing pantry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, smart thermostat and new light fixtures throughout. This home comes with lake rights. Take in the views from your living room and allow the stress to melt away. If you like the current esthetics of the interior, consider some furniture may also be negotiated with the sale of the home. Tons of storage under the house. Home is sold as-is comes with home warranty. THIS DARLING HOME IS WELL MAINTAINED AND MOVE IN READY!
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $149,900
