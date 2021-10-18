3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $150,000

Lovely ranch home on a huge, private, corner lot! Home has updated carpet, nice appliances, a HUGE, fully fenced, flat yard with fire pit that is perfect for entertaining! Nothing needs to be done here to update this property except possibly paint your favorite color! Bathroom has beautiful, updated tile, and grab bars in shower and by the door. You will be in heaven with the amount of storage in the extra tall garage! Opt to be a member of the association and have access to the fun of Wonder Lake! Property is an estate sale and sold AS IS.