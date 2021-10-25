This Charming Hillside Ranch Style home sits high up on a double lot located on a quiet street only one block from the lake. You will love the country kitchen with a large stainless steel sink, tons of cabinets and lovely granite countertops, and dining room with slider to the large deck. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level and one of the bedrooms has a beautiful vaulted ceiling but does not have a closet and the seller will be adding a new door. There is an additional 3rd bedroom in the full finished lower level with windows above grade. This full finished lower level also features a family room, powder room & large laundry room. There is room downstairs to turn this bathroom into a full bath. This home was updated about 7 years ago with New: Roof, septic system, and updated kitchen. There are vaulted ceilings on the main level which add to the open floor plan. The fenced in back yard could be used as a dog run area. The large deck extends the whole length of the home. There is room to expand or build another garage on the vacant adjacent lot. When you read the legal description this home is on lots 8,9,10 & 11 ...a total of 4 lots. Carpet on the main level needs to be replaced or cleaned. Seller will be doing some painting.
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $159,000
