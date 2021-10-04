Remodeled Ranch Home steps away from Wonder Lake. Large Front and Rear Decks, Wood Burning Fireplace in Living Room, Kitchen Offers New Butcher Block Counter Tops, All New Stainless Steel Appliances in the Kitchen, New Furnace and A/C, New Carpet in all Bedrooms and Entire House was Professionally Painted. Spacious Primary Bedroom with Half Bath. Large Basement waiting for your Finishing Touches. All this and a Side Driveway with 2 Car Detached Garage. Don't wait to see this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $179,990
