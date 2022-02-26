 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $180,000

Your search stops here! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath like-new duplex on the West Side of Wonder Lake. Large 2 car attached garage! In-unit laundry on main level. Light and bright with open layout between kitchen and main living areas. Convenient powder room off of the garage entrance. Beautiful dark laminate flooring throughout much of the first floor and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs, you'll find a massive master bedroom with ample windows and a huge walk-in closet. Spacious full bathroom with large vanity. Two additional bedrooms are a great size and overlook the backyard. So much potential out back! Check out the additional documents tab for rules around fencing. Full crawl space offers plenty of storage. This home is totally move in ready with neutral paint colors throughout. New construction units in this community going for over $200,000. Why wait and pay when you can enjoy this beautiful home right away? Welcome home!

