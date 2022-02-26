Your search stops here! 3 bedroom 1.5 bath like-new duplex on the West Side of Wonder Lake. Large 2 car attached garage! In-unit laundry on main level. Light and bright with open layout between kitchen and main living areas. Convenient powder room off of the garage entrance. Beautiful dark laminate flooring throughout much of the first floor and neutral carpet in the bedrooms. Upstairs, you'll find a massive master bedroom with ample windows and a huge walk-in closet. Spacious full bathroom with large vanity. Two additional bedrooms are a great size and overlook the backyard. So much potential out back! Check out the additional documents tab for rules around fencing. Full crawl space offers plenty of storage. This home is totally move in ready with neutral paint colors throughout. New construction units in this community going for over $200,000. Why wait and pay when you can enjoy this beautiful home right away? Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $180,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lake Geneva resort struggling to find workers proposed hospitality academy, but neighbors worried about J-1 visas
After an overwhelming number of Walworth residents expressed disapproval of the proposed Lake Geneva Hospitality Academy, Walworth Town Board members unanimously voted to push the decision to April's board meeting.
EAST TROY — A First Citizens State Bank employee reportedly stole $10,900 from the bank and spent it all on bills, a new roof, her mortgage an…
On Wednesday, the Racine Police Department reported that it was contacted by law enforcement in Jacksonville, Florida, who had found "a subject matching the description of Peter Lui" who was "located deceased by means of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
At its peak in the 1990s, Kmart operated about 2,400 stores and employed 350,000 in the United States and Canada.
A new used car dealership, The Car Gallery LLC., is coming to the Village of Walworth this spring with the hopes of a grand opening in May.
Lake Geneva’s Gage Marine ordered to pay penalty for alleged leaking petroleum storage tank from 2019 at Riviera
Lake Geneva’s Gage Marine has been ordered to pay a $25,000 monetary penalty steaming from a recorded petroleum storage tank leak in 2019 loca…
The couple used to work at Scuttlebutts, what is now Oak Fire, in Lake Geneva. They were inspired by the Swedish pancakes that were served there and now offer them to locals who have expressed they missed them, Antonia added.
LAKE GENEVA — A felon reportedly sent police on a high-speed chase with speeds over 100 mph starting at the Lake Geneva McDonald's.
MADISON — A cheesemaking company from Lake Geneva is competing against 14 other Southeast Wisconsin companies at the 2022 World Championship C…
The Lake Geneva ice castle is closed this weekend Friday, Feb. 18-20 and it remains unclear if it will reopen this season after warm temperatures.