3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $189,900

NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN! THIS COZY RANCH BOASTS THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND 2 BONUS ROOMS WITH A BATHROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND STORAGE ROOM IN THE FULL, FINISHED, WALK-OUT BASEMENT. THE BONUS ROOMS COULD EASILY BE USED AS BEDROOMS/OFFICE. ROOF, SIDING, GUTTERS, WINDOWS, GLASS SLIDING DOORS (ALL HAVE LIFETIME, TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY) AND WATER SOFTENER ARE NEW WITHIN THE LAST 5 YEARS. ENJOY THE LARGE BACK YARD WITH PLAY SET, AND LAKE RIGHTS TO PRIVATE 832 ACRE LAKE FOR BOATING, FISHING AND SWIMMING!

