NOTHING TO DO BUT MOVE IN! THIS COZY RANCH BOASTS THREE BEDROOMS AND ONE FULL BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL AND 2 BONUS ROOMS WITH A BATHROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND STORAGE ROOM IN THE FULL, FINISHED, WALK-OUT BASEMENT. THE BONUS ROOMS COULD EASILY BE USED AS BEDROOMS/OFFICE. ROOF, SIDING, GUTTERS, WINDOWS, GLASS SLIDING DOORS (ALL HAVE LIFETIME, TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY) AND WATER SOFTENER ARE NEW WITHIN THE LAST 5 YEARS. ENJOY THE LARGE BACK YARD WITH PLAY SET, AND LAKE RIGHTS TO PRIVATE 832 ACRE LAKE FOR BOATING, FISHING AND SWIMMING!
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Walworth County Health Department has issued a warning about a Delavan COVID testing facility.
LAKE GENEVA — A man reportedly sexually assaulted two children he knew, both under the age of 16.
A Whitewater man rang in the new year, reportedly getting his seventh DUI on New Year's day.
There has been a lot of discussion that the Cafe Calamari property could be sold to a developer. Talks are ongoing, but nothing is finalized and nothing has yet been presented to the village.
LAKE GENEVA — A woman reportedly got dragged by a truck in the Cove Hotel parking lot, knocking her unconscious.
Proposed subdivision receives second approval after changes made related to traffic study.
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Three individuals have been arrested in connection to a Jan. 7 burglary at Delavan’s Dam Road Gun Shop.
Police are warning about thin ice after an ATV went through the ice on Delavan Lake on Thursday, Jan. 13.