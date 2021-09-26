3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $189,900

SPACIOUS REMODELED 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS HILLSIDE HOME ON THREE LOTS IN HICKORY FALLS SUBDIVISION! This house has it all w/ New Flooring Through Out the House, Freshly Painted, Oversized Living Room, Spacious Eat-In Kitchen, Large Family Room w/ Wood burning Fireplace, Master Bedroom on Second Floor w/ Jack and Jill Bathroom w/ 2nd Bedroom, 3rd Bedroom on the First Floor, 2 Car Detached Garage, Fenced Backyard, Professional Landscaped, One block from the subdivision park w/ Covered Picnic Pavilion, Small Beach and Boat Ramp, Nature & Water enthusiasts with LAKE RIGHTS to WONDER LAKE, which has it's own PRIVATE SUBDIVISION BOAT LAUNCH. Must See!