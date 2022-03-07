WELCOME HOME TO THIS 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH SPACIOUS RANCH ON OVERSIZED DOUBLE LOT JUST 1.5 BLOCKS FROM WONDER LAKE! MUCH BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS! KITCHEN BOASTS LARGE EATING AREA WITH SLIDERS TO A GREAT DECK OVERLOOKING LARGE, FENCED IN YARD. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH BARNWOOD BAR, LARGE REC ROOM AND HUGE LAUNDRY/STORAGE ROOM WITH EXTRA TOILET! INCLUDES ACCESS TO BEACH, BOAT LAUNCH, AND 840 ACRE PRIVATE LAKE. ACT FAST, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG!
3 Bedroom Home in Wonder Lake - $195,000
